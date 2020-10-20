Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Zalando stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 226.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

