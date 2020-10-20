Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zogenix by 47.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zogenix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.