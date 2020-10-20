Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 388 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 388 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 380.41.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

