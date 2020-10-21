Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Aegion has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.18 million, a P/E ratio of -75.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $245.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aegion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aegion by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aegion by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aegion by 124.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aegion by 16.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

