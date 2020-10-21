AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVAV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.66. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 362.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.