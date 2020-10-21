Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

ACI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.