Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADI. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Analog Devices stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 69.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

