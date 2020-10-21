Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on ADI. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.13.
Analog Devices stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 69.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
