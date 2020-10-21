Animalcare Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Animalcare Group stock opened at GBX 184.90 ($2.42) on Wednesday. Animalcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc, an animal health company, developes, distributes, and sells licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products and services for the companion animal veterinary markets in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Wholesale. The company exports its products to 50 markets worldwide.

