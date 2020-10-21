Animalcare Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Animalcare Group stock opened at GBX 184.90 ($2.42) on Wednesday. Animalcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Animalcare Group Company Profile
