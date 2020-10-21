Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,521,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,322,902.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,200 shares of company stock worth $1,281,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

