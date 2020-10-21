Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 10th

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.
Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.
Shares of APOG opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $717.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
