Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.84.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,960 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 291,841 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.