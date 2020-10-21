Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.84.
NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,960 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 291,841 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
