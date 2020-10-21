Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $653.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $638.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $649.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.11. Atrion has a 1 year low of $579.00 and a 1 year high of $846.15.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Atrion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 4.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 172,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 198.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

