Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAXN. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $549,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,844 shares of company stock worth $11,427,980 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

