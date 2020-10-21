BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Announces GBX 9.40 Dividend

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 503.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 514 ($6.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 635 ($8.30).

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,618.76). Also, insider Roger Carr bought 40,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($261,159.89). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,634 shares of company stock worth $20,034,212.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

