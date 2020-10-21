BidaskClub Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.08.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

