BidaskClub Downgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

ACBI stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $288.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

