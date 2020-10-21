BidaskClub Downgrades Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group raised Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SAVA opened at $9.40 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 million, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 2.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $177,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

