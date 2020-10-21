BidaskClub Downgrades Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of 447.13 and a beta of 0.39. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,572,348 shares in the company, valued at $65,519,741.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $556,605.00. Insiders sold 559,191 shares of company stock worth $27,370,984 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

