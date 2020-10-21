BidaskClub Downgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Clearfield alerts:

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearfield by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Clearfield by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.