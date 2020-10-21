BidaskClub Downgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearfield by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Clearfield by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit