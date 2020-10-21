BidaskClub Downgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Criteo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Criteo stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $799.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Criteo by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Criteo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after buying an additional 666,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Criteo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 287,910 shares during the period. Finally, black and white Capital LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

