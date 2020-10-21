BidaskClub Lowers UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,753,832.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,101.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,327 shares of company stock worth $4,235,369. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,699 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

