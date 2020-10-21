BidaskClub Upgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,004.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,070,000 after acquiring an additional 689,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 50.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after acquiring an additional 397,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,780,000 after acquiring an additional 378,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 2,512.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 292,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

