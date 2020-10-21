Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

