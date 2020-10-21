Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund
