Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.93. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State Street Corp increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 670.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,181,786 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 3,158,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Read More: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.