Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CCBG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $356.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

