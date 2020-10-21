Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CATM has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $864.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.