Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CATM has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.
Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $864.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
