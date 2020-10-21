Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.01. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

