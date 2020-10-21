Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Century Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.71 per share, with a total value of $37,154.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,333 shares in the company, valued at $60,300,802.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.62 per share, for a total transaction of $43,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 833,537 shares in the company, valued at $60,531,456.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $1,377,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

