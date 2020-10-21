Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRUS. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.13.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63.
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.