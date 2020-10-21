Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRUS. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

