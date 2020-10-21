Colgate-Palmolive Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

