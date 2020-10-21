COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CMPS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of CMPS opened at $37.93 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.