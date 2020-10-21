Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRTX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

