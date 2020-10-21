Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Fall 2.9% Following Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales increased by 13.2% during the month of September. Costco Wholesale’s shares fell by 2.9% in the first day of trading following the report.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. CSFB upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $378.31 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

