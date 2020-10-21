Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CREE. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $73.26 on Friday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cree by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cree by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit