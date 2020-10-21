Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CREE. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $73.26 on Friday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cree by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cree by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

