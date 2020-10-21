Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $466.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Duluth by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Duluth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

