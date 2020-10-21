Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.62.

NYSE LLY opened at $143.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $153.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

