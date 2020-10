Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.81.

Shares of FIVE opened at $134.90 on Friday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $141.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Capital World Investors increased its position in Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Five Below by 10,273.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 304,395 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

