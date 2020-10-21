Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.81.

Shares of FIVE opened at $134.90 on Friday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $141.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Capital World Investors increased its position in Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Five Below by 10,273.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 304,395 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

