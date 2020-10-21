Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

