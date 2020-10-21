Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $131.79 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). Galapagos had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth about $65,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth about $259,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

