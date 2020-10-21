Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:GLAPF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

