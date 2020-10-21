Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.62.

GS opened at $208.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,471,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,190,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

