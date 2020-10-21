Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

