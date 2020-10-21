J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.50. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

