James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.