Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.30.

Jamf stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Jamf has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $4,307,000.

About Jamf

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

