Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JELD. BofA Securities raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

NYSE JELD opened at $24.33 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 103.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 142,601 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 32.4% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 74,938 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

