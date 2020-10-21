Jupai (NYSE:JP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jupai (NYSE:JP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

JP stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.39. Jupai has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

