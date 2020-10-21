Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:JEO)

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JEO opened at GBX 708.11 ($9.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 683.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 702.91. Jupiter European Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 510 ($6.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.50 ($12.35).

In other Jupiter European Opportunities Trust news, insider Lord Lamont of Lerwick bought 1,385 shares of Jupiter European Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,542.65 ($12,467.53).

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

