Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 506.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 172,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 143,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

