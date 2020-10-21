Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $5,851,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

